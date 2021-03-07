Latest update March 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tek warning!

Mar 07, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys read how T&T – yes de once oil rich and mighty T&T – had to borrow US$150M to help combat de effects of de COVID-19 pandemic. Who would ah think dat dis country, which was once de richest country in de Caribbean Community could a reach a stage where it gat to borrow money fuh help deal with de fallout from de virus.
Is not no small amount dat dem borrow. Is almost de same amount of money wah Jagdeo bin tek fuh build de white elephant at Skeldon. Is about US$50M less dan what Guyana get last year from oil.
Dat is why dem boys telling Guyanese to tek warning. Yuh better tek warning. Tek warning, yuh better do good. Let yuh light shine bright…. so the song goes.
Glenn Lall been warning all of awe about what can happen to Guyana if we don’t be careful with oil. One man seh it was he personal opinion dat we should pump de oil as quickly as possible in de shortest possible time. De next couple of days, de quick and fast pumping, became official policy. And we know that wit dem big boat wah dem bringing here, half we oil gan done in a short time and wah gan happen den?
Tek warning? Look at what happening to Trinidad. Dem oil almost done and dem gat to go with begging bowl in hand fuh loan, fuh combat COVID.
Talk half and take warning!

Similar Articles

Digicel Business Solutions

 

Sports

Inaugural WeCare\Strathavon UMANI Mahaica Softball Cup on today

Inaugural WeCare\Strathavon UMANI Mahaica Softball Cup on today

Mar 07, 2021

Umani and S&S Supermarket comes onboard Kaieteur News – All is set for exciting action today as the National Covid-19 Task Force has given green light for the staging of the WeCare...
Read More
GSCL Inc President’s Cup Regal secure final berths; Singh slams century for Speedboat

GSCL Inc President’s Cup Regal secure final...

Mar 07, 2021

No apologies for embracing democracy – Ninvalle tells AIBA president

No apologies for embracing democracy –...

Mar 07, 2021

GFF opens “M-FAP” applications for members to access annual funding

GFF opens “M-FAP” applications for members to...

Mar 07, 2021

GFF honours memory of former national player Neil Humphrey

GFF honours memory of former national player Neil...

Mar 07, 2021

Dorado Speed Swim Club pays tribute to its fallen President Maurice Watson

Dorado Speed Swim Club pays tribute to its fallen...

Mar 07, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]