Kaieteur News – Dem boys read how T&T – yes de once oil rich and mighty T&T – had to borrow US$150M to help combat de effects of de COVID-19 pandemic. Who would ah think dat dis country, which was once de richest country in de Caribbean Community could a reach a stage where it gat to borrow money fuh help deal with de fallout from de virus.
Is not no small amount dat dem borrow. Is almost de same amount of money wah Jagdeo bin tek fuh build de white elephant at Skeldon. Is about US$50M less dan what Guyana get last year from oil.
Dat is why dem boys telling Guyanese to tek warning. Yuh better tek warning. Tek warning, yuh better do good. Let yuh light shine bright…. so the song goes.
Glenn Lall been warning all of awe about what can happen to Guyana if we don’t be careful with oil. One man seh it was he personal opinion dat we should pump de oil as quickly as possible in de shortest possible time. De next couple of days, de quick and fast pumping, became official policy. And we know that wit dem big boat wah dem bringing here, half we oil gan done in a short time and wah gan happen den?
Tek warning? Look at what happening to Trinidad. Dem oil almost done and dem gat to go with begging bowl in hand fuh loan, fuh combat COVID.
Talk half and take warning!
