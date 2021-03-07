Exxon insists it remains in compliance with Environmental Permit

Kaieteur News – US oil giant, ExxonMobil, continues to insist that it remains in compliance with the Environmental Permit for its Liza Phase One project, amidst reports that it is presently flaring illegally on the Liza Destiny Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO).

“Let me assure you, we are very clear of what our obligations and commitments under the permits and licences under the operation of the project and we are certainly fully within those limits. We have not exceeded anything. We have a very sound system that allows us to track what are those commitments and we are absolutely certain we are well within those,” says Exxon’s Country Manager, Allister Routledge, at a press conference on Thursday.

The claim that the company was in breach of the permit had emerged from the Former Head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams.

Exxon announced in January that it would be flaring above pilot levels at the Liza Destiny FPSO and later announced that it was flaring 16 million cubic feet of natural gas daily as it sought to carry out repairs to its damaged gas compressor.

But Dr. Adams is of the strong conviction that oil company should not be flaring that amount of gas with a damaged gas compressor.

While he noted that both the permit and the Liza One Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) allows for flaring in non-routine conditions, as in this case where the gas injection system is temporarily unavailable.

Section 3.6 of the Liza Permit says that, “Routine Flaring and Venting are prohibited on the FPSO (excludes tank flashing emission, standing/working/breathing losses.)”

The provision continues to state, “Routine flaring does not include flaring related to FPSO startup, emergencies/process upsets and maintenance events.” It is under this bracket that ExxonMobil places its current increase in flaring.

Dr. Adams however opined that Exxon continues to operate at its full capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day so it cannot be considered a non-routine condition.