Labourer remanded for killing neighbour

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old man, was on Tuesday remanded to prison for allegedly killing his neighbour who refused to purchase a pack of cigarette from him.
The man, Devon Boucher, 26, called ‘Kingman,’ a labourer, of Chateau Margot Squatting Dam, East Coast Demerara, appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Alisha George.
He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on February 25, 2021, at Chateau Margot Squatting Dam, he murdered Clifton Bhagwandat, 30, a horse cart operator.
According to a police report, the incident happened around 17:20 hrs. The report further stated that Boucher and Bhagwandat are neighbours and was on speaking terms. On the day in question, Bhagwandat went to Boucher to purchase a pack of cigarette, but he had short money.
Boucher reportedly got annoyed and an argument ensued between the two men. The man then snatched his money from Boucher and said that he was going to the Chinese shop to purchase his cigarette.
However, Boucher reportedly ran into his house and armed himself with a knife, which he allegedly used to stab Bhagwandat several times.
The report further stated that persons in the area heard the commotion and gathered around, but Boucher made good his escape. The matter was reported to the Beterverwagting Police Station and the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) Ambulance Service was summoned.
However, when the EMT’s arrived, the man was pronounced dead on the scene. The following day, Boucher reportedly surrendered to the police.
