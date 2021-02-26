Police recover 44 head of cattle from rustlers 15 still missing

Kaieteur News – Quick work by ranks of the East Berbice Corentyne Division 6 led to the recovery of 44 heads of cattle from an initial number of 59 that were stolen from a cattle farmer at Fyrish, Corentyne, Berbice.

The cows were stolen from cattle farmer Troy Crandon at the Fyrish Ranch, Corentyne Berbice.

According to information, police were contacted around 13:30 hours on Wednesday by the owner who said that rustlers had stolen 59 cows and were taking them to No. 60 Village Savannahs to have them branded.

The police immediately organised a team led by an Inspector and in company of the owner and others went into the backlands after the rustlers.

The more than eight-hour operation that began around 14:00 hours and ended around 22:00 hours saw the ranks being able to recover 44 animals.

The cows were recovered at various locations and some were already being branded at the savannah.

The rustlers managed to make good their escape. The cops were able to recover the brand number, which was issue to someone from Hague Front West Coast Demerara. Efforts are still being made to locate the remaining animals and the rustlers. They recovered cows are being kept at a location at No. 65 Village, Corentyne as investigation continues.