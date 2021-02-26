Nigerian remanded for allegedly conning women of over $6M

Latest update February 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 26, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Three months after he was charged and remanded for running a criminal scheme and illegal entry, Uche Raymond Okoye, also known as ‘Uche Parker,’ of Lot 9 Delph Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, was on Wednesday slapped with 11 fraud charges and remanded to prison.
The defendant appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.
He was not required to plead to the 10 indictable charges that were read to him.
Those charges alleged that between October 15, 2020 and November 16, 2020, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained $6,059,900 from Suruj Dei Balkaran by falsely claiming that he was in possession of a package intended to be sent to Suruj Dei Balkaran.
However, he was allowed to plead to the final charge. He denied the charge which alleged that on November 16, 2020, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained $50,000 from Monroe by falsely claiming that he was in possession of a package intended to be sent to Monroe.
The Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) prosecutor, Leslyn Noble, made a request to the court for the 10 indictable charges to be laid summarily. However, that request was denied by the Magistrate.
The court heard that the defendant allegedly solicited funds from the women after he befriended them on Facebook under an alias.
The prosecutor said that while communicating with the women, the defendant informed them about a package containing the latest gadgets and electronic devices and reportedly told them that he would be sending the items but they would need to contact a representative who would be clearing the package and delivering it to them.
It is alleged that the person he referred to is himself. The prosecutor further stated that the defendant sent the women a WhatsApp number where they further communicated.
The court heard that each time Balkaran made a money transaction through bank transfers and Western Union; there would always be another difficulty which would require her to send more cash.
The matter was later reported and an investigation was launched. The defendant was later slapped with 11 fraud charges.
The Chief Magistrate remanded the defendant to prison and the matter was adjourned to March 17, 2021.
Additionally, the defendant is also on remand for a similar ongoing matter before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
