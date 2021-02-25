Understanding the draft Local Content Policy (Pt. 7)

Kaieteur News – Oil companies would have minimum of five years to ensure 60% of IT & communications contracts go to Guyanese

In today’s installment, we will continue with the various jobs the government proposes to secure for Guyanese so as to ensure they benefit to the maximum extent from the oil sector.

According to the document, the government is proposing to give oil companies a minimum of five years to give 60 percent of their contracts for information technology and communications services to Guyanese. Expounding in this regard, the government noted that most of the contracts for software support services, computer based modelling, hardware installation support, user support and help desk services, and telecommunication installation and support services, should go to locals. In fact, it is proposing to see a 90 -100 percent increase in 10 years for some categories of work.

The chart below, which is an extract of the document, provides more detail on the proposed increase and respective timelines.