Arrests to be made following ‘shooting in air’ during party – Police Commander

Feb 16, 2021 News

Photos captured from the video showing the shooters in action.

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) ‘C’ Division is currently investigating a video that was posted on social media, which shows partygoers firing several rounds of gunshots in the air during an outdoor house party. According to the Regional Commander of ‘C’ Division, Mahendra Siwnarine, the matter is being investigated and arrests should be made soon.
Kaieteur News understands that the incident occurred around 22:00 hrs. on Saturday at Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.
In a video seen by this publication, popular entertainment personality, ‘DJ Magnum,’ among other partygoers, was seen partying in an open area, while several persons in the crowd were seen firing gunshots in the air. The persons in the video were also observed to be non-compliant with the COVID-19 measures. People were seen without face masks and many failed to maintain the required social distancing.

