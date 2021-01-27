Venezuela Foreign Minister working on early release of abducted Guyanese fisherman

Kaieteur News – After engagements on Monday with Guyana’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd, Venezuela’s Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Relations, Jorge Arreaza has pledged to work on the early release of the 12 Guyanese fishermen and two Guyanese registered vessels that were detained by Spanish authorities on Thursday last.

During that engagement, Todd’s Venezuelan counterpart was said to have conveyed concerns regarding how Guyana has been handling the case thus far, with the Venezuelan representative even reportedly presenting evidence and location coordinates which show that the vessels were carrying out illegal fishing activities in jurisdictional Venezuelan waters.

A release from the Venezuelan Foreign Minister outlined that a Protest Note was delivered to the Charge d’Affaires of Guyana, Robert McKenzie, in rejection of the Guyanese “defamations and accusations” after the “unauthorized incursion of these ships”.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela ratifies its repudiation of the false accusations and misrepresentations made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Guyana, considering that they are not based on good faith, while qualifying as inadmissible the claim of Guyana to denominate said territory as its ‘Exclusive Economic Zone and continental shelf’. Venezuela will continue to guard its jurisdictional waters in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the release said.

Moreover, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister assured that the crew members were being treated with utmost respect for their human rights. At the request of Foreign Minister Todd, Minister Arreaza undertook to pursue their early release.

Both Foreign Ministers agreed to the importance of mutual respect in relations between the two countries.

The two vessels, Lady Nayera and Sea Wolf had been operating just off the coast at Waini Point on Thursday last, when they were intercepted by the Venezuela Navy Vessel, Commandante Hugo Chavez GC 24, and ordered to navigate their way to Port Guiria to be held.

In response, Guyana had announced that it is seeking to ensure the status and security of the vessels’ crew members, and ordered the Venezuelan government to release them immediately.

Meanwhile on this issue, Guyana has received the support of the Non-Resident Ambassador of the French Republic to Guyana, Antoine Joly who met yesterday with Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall.

Ambassador Joly indicated that his country will be issuing a statement supporting Guyana and the responsible position the Government of Guyana has taken in dealing with the latest act of aggression by Venezuelan authorities.

The Ambassador condemned the use of force by that country including their latest incursion into Guyana’s territorial waters and arrest and detention of two fishing vessels with Guyanese fishermen.

Ambassador Joly also recognized the support Guyana has received from the Carribean Community (CARICOM) and the global community and commits to lend a voice to the same.