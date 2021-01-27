Venezuela’s Foreign Minister working on early release of abducted Guyanese fishermen

Kaieteur News – Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has promised to pursue early release of Guyanese fishermen, vessels detained in Venezuela for the last five days.

This is the latest development in the attempts by the government to have the 12 Guyanese fishermen and their vessels released from the custody of the Venezeulan authorities.

The men and their vessels have been detained since last week Thursday despite calls from the Guyana Government for their release.

Since their detention, Guyana Foreign Minister Hugh Todd has engaged in virtual dialogue with his Bolivarian counterparts.

In a recent statement to the press, Todd related a virtual meeting with the Venezuelan Minister of the People’s Power for Foreign Affairs was cordial.

He noted that Arreaza undertook to pursue the early release of the men, Guyana’s Foreign Ministry noted.

“The Foreign Ministers exchanged views within the context of the detention of the vessels and crew,” the statement added.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister assured that the crew members were being treated with utmost respect for their human rights, the statement added.

Earlier on Monday, Todd dispatched a note of protest to the Venezuela authorities. Todd summoned the Chargé d’ Affaires of the Embassy of Venezuela, Mr. Moses Chavez, to transfer the protest note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guyana to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela.

The protest note firmly condemns the illegal detention of the captains and crews of the Guyanese registered fishing vessels, the Lady Nayera and the Sea Wolf and calls for their immediate release.

Minister Todd used the opportunity to voice his concerns on the matter; he said that, “the action coming out of Caracas is distasteful.” The Minister added that based on latitude and longitude, the two vessels were well within Guyana’s territory.”

The Foreign Minister highlighted the regional zone of peace and called for Venezuela to operate in a manner consistent with international rule of law. He reiterated Guyana’s commitment to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as a means of bringing to a close the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy.

On Thursday, January 21, 2021, the two vessels were intercepted by Venezuelan naval vessel Commandante Hugo Chavez GC 24, while operating off the coast of Waini Point at a position of N 80 49’ 06”/ w 590 37’ 40” W. The Government of Guyana is using all diplomatic channels to ensure the safe return of the crew and vessels to Guyana.