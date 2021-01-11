Car thief found dead in prison cell

Kaieteur News – A 44-year-old man who was remanded to prison just a few days ago for stealing a motorcar was yesterday morning found dead in his cell at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara.

According to a statement by the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), the dead man has been identified as Roger Samuels of Lot 2606 Parfait Harmony, West Bank Demerara.

Samuels was housed in Unit #1 along with seven other prisoners at the time.

Reports are that around 06:00hrs, the Duty Officer of the Prison was in the process of unlocking the prisoners for their usual bath time when he observed the man lying on his bed motionless. The Police Commander and health officials were informed immediately of the situation. About an hour later, a doctor conducted an examination on the man and pronounced him dead.

The statement further noted that on January 8, last, Samuels was admitted to the prison with several injuries to his body which were inflicted by the public as a result of the alleged offence he committed. Samuels was remanded to prison for larceny of a motorcar. Currently, the Prisoners’ Welfare Department is in the process of making contact with the man’s family. The body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Home where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Speaking with this publication, the Director of Prisons (ag), Nicklon Elliot disclosed that several persons were questioned and they told investigators that the man was not involved in any quarrel with anyone before he went to bed. The Director did confirm however that Samuels had committed several offences in the past.

No stranger to the prison, back in 2012 Samuels was sentenced to four years in prison after he stole a man’s motorcycle from his yard. The man had confessed to a city magistrate that he had spent time at the Mazaruni Prison for stealing at least three other motorcycles. Meanwhile, in 2014 Samuels again faced jail time after he was busted with marijuana hidden in his anus at the Georgetown Prisons. Samuels pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to an additional four years in jail.