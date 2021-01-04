Seven new COVID-19 infections recorded

Latest update January 4th, 2021 1:35 AM
Jan 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News-The Ministry of Health yesterday announced seven new infections of the novel Coronavirus adding to the case toll that is now 6,358. This was revealed in their daily dashboard update.
According to the dashboard, 5,899 persons have recovered from the virus with 38,622 persons tested since March. Further, it shows three persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit; nine in institutional isolation; 17 in institutional quarantine and an additional 283 persons in home isolation.
Jan 04, 2021Kaieteur News – Sport was dormant for nine months (March 2020 – November 2020) due to the regulations that were put in place for fighting the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and although many...
Jan 04, 2021
Jan 04, 2021
Jan 04, 2021
Jan 03, 2021
Jan 03, 2021
Kaieteur News- If you are not qualified in the humanities and the social sciences and not interested in Guyana’s politics... more
Kaieteur News- Several days of persistent and heavy rainfalls, have left the flood prone community of Charity inundated.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]