Seven new COVID-19 infections recorded

Jan 04, 2021 News

Kaieteur News-The Ministry of Health yesterday announced seven new infections of the novel Coronavirus adding to the case toll that is now 6,358. This was revealed in their daily dashboard update.

The COVID-19 dashboard

According to the dashboard, 5,899 persons have recovered from the virus with 38,622 persons tested since March. Further, it shows three persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit; nine in institutional isolation; 17 in institutional quarantine and an additional 283 persons in home isolation.

 

