Heavy rainfalls leave Charity inundated

Kaieteur News- Several days of persistent and heavy rainfalls, have left the flood prone community of Charity inundated. Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, several housing schemes within the community have been affected by flood waters. Charity is a main port of entry on the Essequibo Coast, which links the coast to the Pomeroon, Moruca and even Venezuela.

Reports are that heavy downpours, which started since Old Year’s Night, has already affected several residents. Persons who live within the Extension Schemes told Kaie

teur News that when the drains and trenches overflowed, they were affected by flood waters.

In the primary commercial zone at Charity, several businesses were also affected by flood waters, and were forced to close. Kaieteur News also understands that the capacity of water to recede from the zone has been significantly reduced due to a buildup of garbage in the drainage trenches within the marketing area.

During the latter part of 2020, several efforts were made to have the drainage network in Charity desilted. When contacted, the Regional Democratic Council explained that they were conducting remedial works on the pump stationed in Charity. The administration pointed out that the sluice is still operational, but can only be opened during low tides.

Some communities that were also affected by flood waters, includes Suddie, Richmond and Maria’s Lodge.