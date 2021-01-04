Heavy rainfalls leave Charity inundated

Latest update January 4th, 2021 1:35 AM
Jan 04, 2021 Peeping Tom
Kaieteur News- Several days of persistent and heavy rainfalls, have left the flood prone community of Charity inundated. Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, several housing schemes within the community have been affected by flood waters. Charity is a main port of entry on the Essequibo Coast, which links the coast to the Pomeroon, Moruca and even Venezuela.
Reports are that heavy downpours, which started since Old Year’s Night, has already affected several residents. Persons who live within the Extension Schemes told Kaie
teur News that when the drains and trenches overflowed, they were affected by flood waters.
In the primary commercial zone at Charity, several businesses were also affected by flood waters, and were forced to close. Kaieteur News also understands that the capacity of water to recede from the zone has been significantly reduced due to a buildup of garbage in the drainage trenches within the marketing area.
During the latter part of 2020, several efforts were made to have the drainage network in Charity desilted. When contacted, the Regional Democratic Council explained that they were conducting remedial works on the pump stationed in Charity. The administration pointed out that the sluice is still operational, but can only be opened during low tides.
Some communities that were also affected by flood waters, includes Suddie, Richmond and Maria’s Lodge.
Jan 04, 2021Kaieteur News – Sport was dormant for nine months (March 2020 – November 2020) due to the regulations that were put in place for fighting the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and although many...
Jan 04, 2021
Jan 04, 2021
Jan 04, 2021
Jan 03, 2021
Jan 03, 2021
Kaieteur News- If you are not qualified in the humanities and the social sciences and not interested in Guyana’s politics... more
Kaieteur News- Several days of persistent and heavy rainfalls, have left the flood prone community of Charity inundated.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]