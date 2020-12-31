Health Ministry records 18 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update December 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 31, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases. This is according to the Ministry’s daily dashboard update. The new cases have increased the total number of confirmed cases to 6,391.
According to the dashboard, 5,809 persons have recovered from the virus and 38,018 persons have been tested since March.
Further, it shows five persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, one in institutional isolation, 26 in institutional quarantine and an additional 340 persons in home isolation.
