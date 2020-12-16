Former Finance Minister, Kowlessar, named GRA chairman

Latest update December 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, yesterday announced the appointment of Saisnarine Kowlessar as the new Chairman of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Board.
Kowlessar, a former Finance Minister, who served in that post during the period 1999-2006, also has a “long-standing academic career as lecturer at the University of Guyana,” the Ministry of Finance announced.
The new GRA board will also comprise of Dr. Gobind Ganga, Governor of the Bank of Guyana; Sonya Roopnauth; Sukrishnalall Pasha; Lennox Benjamin and Godfrey Statia (Ex-Officio).
GRA is the country’s premier tax collection agency.
Meanwhile, Minister Singh also announced the appointment of former Private Sector Commission (PSC) Chairman, Ramesh Persaud, as new Chairman of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Board.
“Mr. Persaud, who is currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED), also serves as a member of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO) Board.”
The other members of that Board who will be serving during this tenure are NIS General Manager, Holly Greaves (Ex-Officio); Faizal Jaffarally; Yvonne Pearson; Maurice Solomon; Satanand Gopie; Kathleen Jason; Seepaul Narine and Jillian Burton-Persaud.
NIS is facing tough times from falling contributions and rising expenditures.
NIS’ challenges and quality of service have come sharply under the spotlight during the pandemic.
