Six-day-old baby is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Nov 30, 2020 News

Kaieteur News –  The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported that a six-day-old male infant from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) succumbed due to COVID-19. The Ministry in its statement said that the infant died while being treated at a medical facility and his death was recorded as Guyana’s 150th COVID-19 fatality.
It was not revealed whether the child’s mother tested positive for the virus, and efforts made by this publication to contact health officials were futile yesterday.
Additionally, the Ministry recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,376 as indicated in its dashboard update.
The dashboard also revealed that three persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 75 are in institutional isolation, 43 are in institutional quarantine and 782 are in approved home isolation.
To date, 29,752 persons have been tested for COVID-19 countrywide and 4,346 recoveries have been recorded.

