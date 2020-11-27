Latest update November 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two Zeelugt men remain in custody for brutal Meten-Meer-Zorg robberies

Nov 27, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Two men who are suspected of allegedly beating and robbing four persons at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara, are in custody.
Region Three Commander, Errol Watts, disclosed that the two men are still in custody assisting with the investigation.
The four victims were identified as Shiradatt Ramlall, 25; Paul Jaipaul, 25; Rakesh Pitamber, 29, all of Railway View, Meten-Meer-Zorg, and Aneela Raghemoudan, age 33, a housewife of Seafield, Leonora.
According to the police report, the robbery occurred at around 18:30 hrs. on Tuesday.
Based on the information received, the victims were heading home, when the two identifiable males on a red and white XR motorcycle approached them.
The victims reportedly told police that one of the males, who was wearing a white vest took out a silver object suspected to be a handgun, and dealt Ramlall, Jaipaul, and Pitamber several blows to their faces.
The report further revealed that Ramlall was robbed of two cellphones and cash, Raghemoudan was robbed of her phone and cash, while Jaipaul was robbed of his chain, ring and his cellphone. Pitamber was robbed of his cellphone and cash. The men reportedly escaped in an unknown direction.
Investigators disclosed that a search was conducted within the area and two 23-year-old residents of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo were found along with a motorcycle fitting the description.
They were taken into the custody. Investigations are still ongoing.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GCB/Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket

GCB/Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket

Nov 27, 2020

Ifill’s all-round work gives Regal Masters 10-Wkt win W/Dem Mavericks remain unbeaten joined W/ B’ce & Jai Hind in play offs An outstanding all-round performance from Anthony Ifill, who...
Read More
Naeem Khan named BCB/Zulfikar Mustapha Agriculture Scholarship awardee.

Naeem Khan named BCB/Zulfikar Mustapha...

Nov 27, 2020

GSCL Inc. Prime Minister’s T20 Cup bowls off today – Regal confident of title defence

GSCL Inc. Prime Minister’s T20 Cup bowls off...

Nov 27, 2020

Resaul, Murray capture ITF/GTA Safe championship

Resaul, Murray capture ITF/GTA Safe championship

Nov 26, 2020

Singh to lead Fisherman Masters in GSCL Inc / Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 4

Singh to lead Fisherman Masters in GSCL Inc /...

Nov 26, 2020

Everest CC awards High Commissioner Quinn with Life Membership

Everest CC awards High Commissioner Quinn with...

Nov 26, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Who next, Venezuela?

    KAieteur News – One day after returning from an official visit to Suriname, the President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, met with... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]