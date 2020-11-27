Two Zeelugt men remain in custody for brutal Meten-Meer-Zorg robberies

Kaieteur News – Two men who are suspected of allegedly beating and robbing four persons at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara, are in custody.

Region Three Commander, Errol Watts, disclosed that the two men are still in custody assisting with the investigation.

The four victims were identified as Shiradatt Ramlall, 25; Paul Jaipaul, 25; Rakesh Pitamber, 29, all of Railway View, Meten-Meer-Zorg, and Aneela Raghemoudan, age 33, a housewife of Seafield, Leonora.

According to the police report, the robbery occurred at around 18:30 hrs. on Tuesday.

Based on the information received, the victims were heading home, when the two identifiable males on a red and white XR motorcycle approached them.

The victims reportedly told police that one of the males, who was wearing a white vest took out a silver object suspected to be a handgun, and dealt Ramlall, Jaipaul, and Pitamber several blows to their faces.

The report further revealed that Ramlall was robbed of two cellphones and cash, Raghemoudan was robbed of her phone and cash, while Jaipaul was robbed of his chain, ring and his cellphone. Pitamber was robbed of his cellphone and cash. The men reportedly escaped in an unknown direction.

Investigators disclosed that a search was conducted within the area and two 23-year-old residents of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo were found along with a motorcycle fitting the description.

They were taken into the custody. Investigations are still ongoing.