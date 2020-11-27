Two-week bonus, risk allowances for all healthcare workers

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali yesterday announced that all healthcare professionals will be given a two-week bonus in December.

President Ali made the announcement in Region Three on Thursday afternoon during the launch of the retrofitting of the Leonora Cottage Hospital to a smart hospital.

“Every health care professional will benefit from a two-week equivalent … bonus pay before the end of the year as part of the response to the pandemic,” the President said.

The President explained that his team made some necessary changes to allow for all healthcare workers to now access COVID-19 risk allowances.

“We have been able to cut programmes and find additional resources, beyond the $150 million, and this afternoon I want to say that we will consider every healthcare professional as frontline.”

The President said public health was a serious issue, which required not only healthcare professionals but also communicating to the population what was needed. He said upon entering office, he made a promise to nurses and doctors to resolve issues affecting them, and he was happy that this was done in a short period.

“I said to the nurses and doctors that we understood their concerns, but we must have patience, that we have to address issues based on the situation of the country, and I promise that the government will address this issue before the end of the year and I backed that promise by setting aside $150 million … plus, they are included in the household COVID-19 plan.”

Dr. Ali had urged Guyanese to trust his Government and its policies since they are looking out for the best interests of the people. (DPI)