Fisherman gets 20 years for raping, killing C.I. senior citizen

Kaieteur News – Jaipaul Hitlall, 45, a fisherman of Sea View, Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was yesterday sentenced to 20 years in prison after he admitted to killing senior citizen, Bibi Keniez.

Hitlall was initially charged for murder in the furtherance of a rape. He, nonetheless, admitted to the killing yesterday, just before as a voir dire (trial within a trial) was about to commence at the High Court before Justice Navindra Singh.

The fisherman pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, for the death of the 65-year-old woman which occurred between October 2nd and 3rd, 2016, at her Cornelia Ida, (CI) home.

Giving the facts of the case, State Prosecutor Tyra Bakker disclosed that Hitlall had entered the woman’s home while under the influence of alcohol and violated not only the sanctity of her home but her body as well.

After raping the woman, Bakker said Hitlall then proceeded to stab her some 22 times, as revealed by an autopsy.

His lawyer, Adrian Thompson, asked the court for leniency noting that his client attempted to mend his ways via participation in rehabilitative programs offered by the prisons.

However, after considering both the aggravating and mitigating factors, Justice Navindra Singh told Hitlall that his actions were heinous and that he would be spending the next 20 years behind bars- no time was deducted from the sentence.

Last year, Hitlall was sentenced to 20 years in jail of raping another woman who he saw washing off her shoe along the seaside.

He was charged with the December 29, 2016 rape of the woman who was at the time in her mid-20s. The act occurred at CI, WCD.

According to reports, the woman was on her way home when she ventured out to the sea walls along Cornelia Ida to wash off her shoes. That was when Hitlall attacked her from behind and dragged her into the waters. At the time, the waters were ankle high.

They then became involved in an altercation during which she stabbed Hitlall to the shoulder and temple with a pocket knife she was carrying. But Hitlall overpowered her and had sex with her right there before dragging her by her hair to shore.

There, he threw her into a boat and had sex with her again before recognizing that he knew her.

He then begged her not to tell anyone about what transpired- the woman promised to do so. Hitlall followed her to the roadside from where she made her way home. The woman filed a report with the police the next day.