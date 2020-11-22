Demerara trio arrested in Berbice after snatching cash from businessman’s vehicle

Kaieteur News – Three men from Demerara are in custody after they were intercepted on Friday in a car by police with a quantity of stolen cash.

The men reportedly stole the cash from a businessman, 42, from Corentyne, Berbice.

The money included local and foreign currency which he had concealed in his car. The incident reportedly occurred around 10:15hrs at No 66 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to information, the businessman withdrew a quantity of local currency from two commercial banks in Berbice. He then proceeded to several locations when he paid his workers. He went to the Number 66 Fish Port Complex Fishery, Corentyne, Berbice to meet a worker.

He parked his motorcar, PMM-6230, on the road. The remaining cash, which was in a haversack was placed on the front passenger seat. He then locked the car and left.

The businessman, after spending about 10 minutes inside the fisheries emerged, and returned to his car. He discovered the haversack with the money missing. Checking around the vehicle, he noticed that the front passenger’s door lock was damaged.

Realizing he was robbed, he reported the matter to the police who, acting on intelligence, including the driver in the car.

The police searched the vehicle and found the stolen cash inside.

The men were identified as a 40-year-old businessman of Annandale, East Coast Demerara; a 56-year-old taxi driver of Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara and a 38-year-old labourer of Grove, East Bank Demerara.

They were arrested and the vehicle has been impounded. Investigations are ongoing.