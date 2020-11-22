Albion man jailed six months for toilet paper theft

Latest update November 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 22, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old man of Albion Village, Corentyne, Berbice was on Wednesday charged with simple larceny.
He was sentenced to six months imprisonment.
Divendra Bissoon was arrested for stealing a bale of House Proud toilet paper from a store.
The bale was valued at $2,500. He appeared at the Albion Magistrate Court before Magistrate Renita Singh.
Bissson pleaded guilty and the magistrate sentenced him to six months jail.
