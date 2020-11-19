Latest update November 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

Juvenile robs his boss of $900,000

Nov 19, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A juvenile on Monday last, allegedly robbed his employer of $900,000. No one was at home at the time.
The police have since released the teenage boy in the custody of his aunt, while investigations into the larceny from a dwelling house is ongoing.
The victim has been identified as Abdool Nazim, 72, of La Jalousie Public Road, West Coast Demerara.
According to a police report, the incident occurred between 08:00 hrs. and 12 noon, allegedly by the teenager.
Nazim had forgotten to close the door to his house and around 08:00 hrs. he left his employee, a student of Windsor Forest Public Road, West Coast Demerara, in his yard preparing to go and spray the rice field.
Meanwhile, Nazim and another employee left for the Windsor Forest Backdam to plough his rice field.
It is reported that around 12 noon, another one of Nazim’s employee rode Nazim’s motorcycle to the backdam to inform him that someone went into his house and ransacked it.
Nazim and his employees immediately headed back to his home and upon arrival, he observed several drawers and his briefcase, which had money and was under a chair, were ransacked.
Further checks were made and he discovered $900,000 missing.
He then questioned his employee who denied the allegation. The teen was subsequently taken to the Den Amstel Police Station, where he was questioned and later sent away in the custody of his aunt.

