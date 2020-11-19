Juvenile robs his boss of $900,000

Latest update November 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 19, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A juvenile on Monday last, allegedly robbed his employer of $900,000. No one was at home at the time.
The police have since released the teenage boy in the custody of his aunt, while investigations into the larceny from a dwelling house is ongoing.
The victim has been identified as Abdool Nazim, 72, of La Jalousie Public Road, West Coast Demerara.
According to a police report, the incident occurred between 08:00 hrs. and 12 noon, allegedly by the teenager.
Nazim had forgotten to close the door to his house and around 08:00 hrs. he left his employee, a student of Windsor Forest Public Road, West Coast Demerara, in his yard preparing to go and spray the rice field.
Meanwhile, Nazim and another employee left for the Windsor Forest Backdam to plough his rice field.
It is reported that around 12 noon, another one of Nazim’s employee rode Nazim’s motorcycle to the backdam to inform him that someone went into his house and ransacked it.
Nazim and his employees immediately headed back to his home and upon arrival, he observed several drawers and his briefcase, which had money and was under a chair, were ransacked.
Further checks were made and he discovered $900,000 missing.
He then questioned his employee who denied the allegation. The teen was subsequently taken to the Den Amstel Police Station, where he was questioned and later sent away in the custody of his aunt.
Nov 19, 2020Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) continues to push ahead with its developmental programmes despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which has brought the sporting calendar to a...
Nov 19, 2020
Nov 19, 2020
Nov 19, 2020
Nov 19, 2020
Nov 19, 2020
Kaieteur News – I have never backed down in expressing how I feel about the deep convictions I have in my soul. I do... more
Kaieteur News – There is something terrible that is taking place. The government does not wish to admit to what is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries should by now have worked out a strategy... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]