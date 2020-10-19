Victoria man’s decomposing body found in trench

Latest update October 19th, 2020 1:00 AM
Oct 19, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The bloated body of Guy Thom, 50, was discovered on Friday last, lying face down, in a trench near a Centre Ground at Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Police stated in a report that they had received an anonymous call around 14:20hrs of the corpse’s location.
The body was identified to be that of Thom’s who resides in Victoria.
No marks of violence were seen about his body to indicate signs of foul play. Nevertheless, his remains are awaiting a post mortem examination to determine the cause of his death.
Person’s acquainted with Thom has related to this newspaper that he was at the time of his death suffering from health complications, including diabetes and vision problems.
