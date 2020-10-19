Latest update October 19th, 2020 1:00 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Victoria man’s decomposing body found in trench

Oct 19, 2020 News

DEAD: Guy Thom

Kaieteur News – The bloated body of Guy Thom, 50, was discovered on Friday last, lying face down, in a trench near a Centre Ground at Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Police stated in a report that they had received an anonymous call around 14:20hrs of the corpse’s location.
The body was identified to be that of Thom’s who resides in Victoria.
No marks of violence were seen about his body to indicate signs of foul play. Nevertheless, his remains are awaiting a post mortem examination to determine the cause of his death.
Person’s acquainted with Thom has related to this newspaper that he was at the time of his death suffering from health complications, including diabetes and vision problems.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

‘Government plans to stay connected to Guyanese despite Political loyalties’ – says Minister Charles Ramson

‘Government plans to stay connected to Guyanese despite Political...

Oct 19, 2020

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – ‘Government plans to stay connected to Guyanese despite Political loyalties’ these were the words of the Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport...
Read More
Simeon Adams balancing Academic and Sports

Simeon Adams balancing Academic and Sports

Oct 19, 2020

Win $50,000, Spa Treatments, Trophies as Golf joins fight against Cancer

Win $50,000, Spa Treatments, Trophies as Golf...

Oct 18, 2020

Moe ‘balling’ in Nicaragua

Moe ‘balling’ in Nicaragua

Oct 18, 2020

Basil Butcher Fund RHTY&SC and V-Net Communications assist young cricketers in Linden

Basil Butcher Fund RHTY&SC and V-Net...

Oct 17, 2020

Phantom claim Champion of Champions dominoes title

Phantom claim Champion of Champions dominoes

Oct 16, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Helter SHELTER!

    The government is wasting its time and the resources of the State in preparing a shelter for those would-be squatters at... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019