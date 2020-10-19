Pomeroon man admits to killing drinking buddy over rum

Kaieteur News – A Pomeroon man, 21, has admitted to killing his drinking buddy over rum on Saturday at a shop located at Grant Enterprise, Pomeroon River, Region Two.

According to a police, Ellon Benjamin, better known as “Buckman”, was slain around 23:00hrs.

Benjamin, 33, and his alleged killer were at the time imbibing at the shop along with some other friends.

It was during the session, an argument erupted between Benjamin and the suspect over the liquor they were imbibing. The quarrel escalated and Benjamin reportedly left in search of a cutlass.

He returned and attacked his killer. Benjamin reportedly dealt him two lashes and two chops with the weapon.

In retaliation, the suspect pulled a knife from his waist and allegedly stabbed Benjamin twice to his right rib cage area.

Benjamin collapsed and the suspect ran away.

Benjamin was picked up and rushed in a speedboat to Charity. He was later pronounced dead at the Charity Public Hospital by a doctor.

Hours later, his alleged killer was located by cops and questioned about the murder.

The 21-year-old suspect police admitted and was subsequently arrested.

Ranks took him to the Charity Police Station and later escorted him to the Charity Public Hospital to receive treatment for his chop wounds.