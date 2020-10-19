Latest update October 19th, 2020 1:00 AM

Graham’s Hall Primary to be used as shelter for Success squatters

Oct 19, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – The Civil Defence Commission yesterday said that it has prepared the Graham’s Hall Primary School for use as a shelter for displaced squatters of Success, East Coast Demerara.

The Graham Hall Primary School being prepared as a shelter for displaced Success squatters.

“The CDC notes that the humanitarian crisis of displaced residents requires immediate action to stem migratory and health issues, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Hon. Mark Phillips had yesterday met with the squatters and offered to provide shelter to those who have been impacted.”
CDC’s Director-General, Lieutenant-Colonel Kester Craig, says those affected by the flooding at Success can immediately contact the National Emergency Management System (NEMS) on 226-1114, 623-1700 and 600-7500 and make their way to the Graham’s Hall Primary School, Cummings Lodge, where they will be housed.
The state-owned Guyana Sugar Corporation flooded lands at Success, which squatters had descended on, building homes.
The squatters had been asked to remove and apply for house lots.
The squatters clashed with police with the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) meeting with them and assisting with applications.
The flooding of the lands by GuySuCo has angered cross-sections of the society who pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought extra burden to residents.

