Kaieteur News – The Opposition Leader, speaking on behalf of his group, has little of significance to offer on this nation’s oil. He is a study in artful dodging. The Opposition, through its leader, has absolutely nothing to offer its constituency and wider Guyana regarding the disposition of the Canje and Kaieteur Oil Blocks.
He is about foot-dragging paralysis, information ignorance, and tactical nonsense on oil in his weekly press conferences. On this most important prosperity issue (and criminal conduct one, too) in this country, the Opposition and its leader PRETEND to be lost at sea, without paddle or compass. They know nothing, see nothing, hear nothing, and think of nothing on oil, particularly the Canje and Kaieteur Blocks. The Opposition is deceptive on our oil. The Opposition plays games with our oil. The Opposition is closing ranks and joining forces with the crafty PPP to choke and rob Guyanese of our wealth.
Why is the Coalition doing so and making a complete fool of the entire group and this nation? What has it been offered for its gamesmanship and silence? What grand bargain is the Opposition a part of in an unholy alliance with PPP leaders to sell out the poor people of this country for lifetimes to come? How many pieces of silver were paid to, or demanded by, the Opposition for its conspiracy of silence and betrayal of Black, Indian, Indigenous, and Mixed Guyanese? Something is not right about the Opposition and its lengthy wait for ‘information.’
Something is terribly wrong about the Opposition dancing and clowning, bobbing and weaving, ducking and making a total ass of itself with our oil. Somebody sold out Guyanese. It is not us. We suggest checking with Freedom House and Congress Place for answers. Just do not expect truth.
Opposition Oil Games
Oct 13, 2020 Front Page Comment, News
