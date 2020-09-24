Fire destroys Kumaka couple’s home

The home of an elderly couple was yesterday completely destroyed by fire. The conflagration occurred just minutes after a loud explosion was heard from inside the house.

Without a place to live are Franklyn Couchman and his 50-year-old wife Leslyn. The couple’s wooden house located at Kumaka, East-Berbice Corentyne, Upper Essequibo River went up in flames at around 09:30hrs.

According to the couple’s neighbours, at the time of the incident, Leslyn was home alone and had stepped out of the house to wash some clothes at the river side.

About an hour later, while she was still doing the laundry, a loud explosion came from inside of the house. Leslyn reportedly left her laundry, rushed to the house which by then was completely engulfed in flames. Neighbours who were alerted by the explosion also rushed over to investigate what transpired.

The neighbours said that they formed a bucket brigade in an attempt to put out the fire but the flames were unrelenting. As a result they were forced to retreat and instead consoled Leslyn as she stood in tears watching her house burn to the ground.

Destroyed in the fire were: an outboard motor, cash and gold jewellry.

Leslyn’s husband, the neighbours said, is currently in the interior and for the time being she will be staying at her sister’s home. She will however be without financial support until her husband returns, they added.

With regards to the loud explosion, Leslyn speculated that it might have been gas bottles that were in the house. This, she believes, helped to fuel the fire which had spread rapidly.