Prisons record first cases as 2 more die from COVID-19

Even as two more deaths are recorded, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) has confirmed its first two cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19 virus

According to a statement issued by the GPS yesterday, two prisoners from the Holding Bay at Lusignan have tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) despite taking all necessary precautions.

The Prisons noted the circumstances under which the two prisoners contracted the virus are presently unknown, and contact tracing has begun. According to the Prisons, all steps are being taken to segregate persons with whom they came into contact. “Resources are being gathered to prevent further spread,” the GPS added.

The GPS reassured too, that all prisoners and prison officers is being viewed very seriously and that all mitigation strategies are in place for their protection.

“All persons who are exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19 will be examined and exposed to the Standard Operational Procedures outlined by the Ministry of Health.

Systems are also being put in place. Further, the steps taken over the months to prevent coronavirus from the prison will be revisited and expanded where necessary,” the Prisons said in the statement.

Over the past months, the GPS, which houses over 1,000, inmates has been working to keep the facilities COVID-19 free.

The news at the prisons comes even as the Ministry of Health confirmed two more deaths as a result of the Coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 58.

The latest fatalities are a 75 -year-old male from Demerara/Mahaica (Region 4) who died while receiving care at a medical facility. The other is an 86-year-old woman from Barima/Waini (Region 1).

The Ministry noted that samples were collected from both at the time of admission and were tested positive for COVID-19.

“Officials of the Ministry have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-dead persons,” the Ministry added in an update released yesterday.

Additionally, 74 more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the overall number of known cases in Guyana to 1,958.

According to the regional breakdown, eight were recorded in Region One; six in Region Three; 41 in Region Four; 11 in Region Seven; four in Region Eight; two in Region Nine and two in Region 10.

The total includes 15 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and 582 persons in isolation. The Ministry said 1,302 persons have so far recovered from the virus while 70 suspected cases are in institutional quarantine.

Pic saved as September 15 dashboard