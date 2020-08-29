Guyana has the power to ease Exxon knees off our necks

Imagine Exxon get all our oil in the Stabroek block fuh free due to the contract signed by these morons. And because we ask them to respect our laws and the environment, them threaten to take them investment elsewhere. We ain’t even ask yet for a renegotiation to get more than the crumbs they throw at us via the oil deal, and they are already threatening us.

Can you believe that Guyana? You better believe it! It isn’t just about the messed-up contract that our leaders signed away, they have also given a 20-year permit for Liza One despite the law stipulates no more than five years.

ExxonMobil sold out many of its oil operations all over the world. And the only reason they did this is because they got Guyana’s oil for next to nothing (free). With this one-sided, lopsided deal and the 20-year permit granted to them which overrides the laws, ExxonMobil’s people can only conclude that Guyana is a free-for-all where they can walk all over the government, the people, and our environment.

Can you imagine the Liza One Permit was issued the same day ExxonMobil submitted a 1500-page project document to be reviewed? Who can study a 1500-page document in one day to issue a permit in a country that has no one with experience in the oil industry? Do you understand? Are you beginning to feel it in your belly? That is what oil companies look at and conclude: that this country called Guyana is made up of a set of hungry morons. Anyone can conclude that Exxon had to grease a few hands for Guyana to be sold out like this. Meanwhile, the poor and vulnerable are suffering from this deadly COVID-19 pandemic, stretching them hands out for a daily meal, while our government is begging for one more COVID-19 testing machine. This is beautiful Guyana.

Guyanese, you would have been living like the Saudis right now if only you had gotten half of what they gave Norway and many other countries. We would have been living better than Saudis, had we been given what we are truly blessed with.

Guyana, God Almighty has blessed us with enormous wealth. We believe that if we don’t demand what is rightly ours, the Creator will be upset with us.