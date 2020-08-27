New vehicles handed over to AEA, Regional SEN Diagnostic Centre

Latest update August 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

The Adult Education Association of Guyana (AEA) and the Regional Special Education Needs/Disability Diagnostic and Treatment Centre are the beneficiaries of two new vehicles from the Ministry of Education to aid in their operations.

Permanent Secretary, Alfred King, handing over keys to Coordinator of the Regional Special Education Needs/Disability Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, Mr. Keon Cheong. Also in photo is AEA Executive Director, Patricia David.

The keys to the vehicles were handed over yesterday by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alfred King. He said that the provision of the two vehicles is part of the Ministry completing its 2019 Capital programme.
He said that equipping the institutions with the vehicles will improve the services they offer and will allow students the opportunity to get the foundation necessary to reach higher levels of learning. The Permanent Secretary noted that the AEA has been doing a “marvelous” job at providing students who missed out on a formal secondary education a chance to recover by teaching them the various life skills.
Regarding the Regional Special Education Needs/Disability Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, King said that the centre is relatively new and has been a meaningful addition to the Ministry.
He said that the centre is able to diagnose individual students who have learning challenges and administer treatment and therapy to ensure learning takes place.
Following the handing-over exercise, AEA Executive Director, Patricia David, said that the vehicle will assist the office in carrying out its duties and also facilitate the movement of the management team to centres in outlying communities.
The Coordinator of the Regional Special Education Needs/Disability Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, Keon Cheong, noted that the vehicle will help to transport children to the centre so that they can access support and undergo the required therapy sessions while assisting staff to perform their duties.

