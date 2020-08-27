Man granted $150,000 bail after stealing from employer

A man was yesterday granted $150,000 bail for stealing $1,050,000 worth of fuel from his employer, Caricom Rice Mills Limited.

The employee, Moninder Persaud , a front end loader operator, appeared at the Charity Magistrate’s court where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of larceny. It is alleged that Persaud had stolen fuel and sold it for his personal gain. He will appear again in court on September 16, 2020.