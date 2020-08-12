UN asks Guyana to explain polarization, misinformation and insufficiencies of 2020 elections

Latest update August 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
The United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHCR) has asked Guyana to explain a series of issues stemming from its contentious 2020 General and Regional Elections.
The Committee raised concerns that the “current electoral system exacerbates the existing ethno-political polarization and, therefore, does not promote social cohesion and diversity…”
The United Nations has taken note of reports that Guyana’s politics is dominated by two parties, the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) and the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), which have contributed to the “political marginalization of ethnic minorities…”
To that end, the Committee noted reports that the elections in March were characterized by such factors such as polarization through widespread hate speech and misinformation. It also noted insufficient measures to ensure a peaceful and inclusive electoral process.
The protraction of the electoral process was characterized by several attempts to fraudulently alter the results to favour the APNU+AFC coalition, and a series of court cases. The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) fielded a three-member team to scrutinize the national recount of votes, and that team eventually produced a report that sufficiently informed the international community of the developments of the elections and of the credibility of the recount process.
The report was keen to note several issues with the composition of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), and what those mean for its ability to produce elections that are impartial and fair. The United Nations asked Guyana to “discuss the independence, impartiality and efficacy of the Guyana Elections Commission in supervising the electoral process and ensuring that elections are conducted fairly and impartially, including detailed information on the selection of its chairperson.”
It asked Guyana to speak, as well, to the frameworks in place to monitor campaign financing, “including information on disclosure of contributions and expenditures and any existing oversight mechanisms…”
In this regard, there is no legislation, which governs campaign financing.
Finally, on the elections, the Committee raised concerns about allegations that arrangements to facilitate persons with disabilities and pretrial detainees to participate in the elections effectively and not deprive them of their right to vote.
