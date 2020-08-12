COVID-19 cases jump to over 600

Latest update August 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
Guyana’s COVID -19 cases have surpassed 600. According to new information disseminated by the Ministry of Health, 34 new cases were discovered from tests within the last 24 hours. The new cases represent 18 males and 16 females who were tested for the disease. This has increased the total number of cases to 602.
The total number of persons tested thus far is 5,366. From that total, the number of persons in institutional isolation is 391 with four in the ICU; 49 in institutional quarantine. The death toll remains at 22 and 189 persons have recovered.
The Ministry’s COVID-19 bulletin showed a regional breakdown of the cases of which Region Four has the highest incidence of COVID-19 transmission with 26 percent of the cases. Region Seven has 24 percent of the cases; Region Nine has 21 percent; Region One has 17 percent; Region Two has one percent; Region Three has five percent, Region Eight has two percent and Region 10 has five percent.
Meanwhile, the information revealed that Regions Five and Six are COVID-19 free.
