Karawab girl, 2, exhibits no symptoms, tests positive for COVID-19

Latest update August 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
A two-year-old girl from the community of Karawab, Upper Pomeroon, is Essequibo’s latest COVID-19 patient.
This information was confirmed Friday by a doctor, on the Essequibo Health Emergency Committee.
The doctor, who was at the time reporting at the Committee’s meeting at State House, said that the test result was confirmed last Thursday night as being positive.
During her report, the doctor said: “Last night there was a situation with a two-year-old at Karawab being tested positive for the virus… we have the two-year-old in institutional quarantine and we are now exploring five possible cases because we went to the family, screened them and whoever they came into contact with.”
According to information reaching this publication, the child did not exhibit any symptoms, when screened at the Charity Port of Entry. The child later came into contact with staffers at the Oscar Joseph Hospital, Charity, before being transferred to the Suddie Public Hospital.
Health officials told Kaieteur News specimens were taken from a number of staff members.
It is presently unclear how the child became infected in the first place, but the Health Department in Region Two indicated that they are presently investigating.
