Lima Sands residents decry poor road condition

The deplorable condition of the Lima Sands road continues to be a bother to residents. Based on reports reaching this publication, the road has been in a deplorable condition for more than three years.

Sections of the Lima Sands Road that were badly damaged by heavy rainfalls.

Lima Sands is located more than a mile west of the main land on the Essequibo Coast. With a growing population, the community depends heavily on quality infrastructure now more than ever. The Lima Sand road runs more than 10 miles throughout the community – from Anna Regina to Dartmouth.
This publication understands that the stretch of loam road is often used by loggers, who usually transport their timber from the Lima Sands backlands, to the main coast land.
“Right now the whole situation frustrating; this road like this for years now, and so far like nobody really paying interest in getting it repair, or putting a completely new one. Now that the rain falling the whole thing just get worse because all the water just falling in the potholes them and washing away the whole road,” said one concerned resident.
Based on information reaching Kaieteur News, the Regional Administration [Pomeroon/Supenaam] had commenced the construction of a new section of road in 2018. The road construction was subsequently abandoned after being heavily scrutinized by the Regional Democratic Council. Councillors had argued in 2018, that the new road construction was narrow and inferior. Just one month after its initial construction, the section of road exhibited signs of erosion due to its poor structure.
Today residents of the Lima Sands community still await the construction of a new road.

 

