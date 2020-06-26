25 ensigns promoted to Second Lieutenant

Twenty-five ensigns were yesterday promoted to Second Lieutenants during the Commissioning Parade for the Standard Officers’ Course Number 51 (SOC51).

Under Officer, Second Lieutenant Jubal West was awarded the Sword of Honour.

According to the army, other awardees during the ceremony were Second Lieutenants Mark Alford of the Belize Defence Force (Best International Student & Best Shot), Mohammed Khan of the GDF (Best Military Knowledge), Dowayne Tobin of the GDF (Best Drill) and Nelroy Austin of the Guyana Prison Service (Best Fitness).

Commander-in-Chief, President David Granger congratulated the new officers via a virtual platform.

“I congratulate you, the newest and youngest officers of the Guyana Defence Force on your successful completion of the Standard Officers’ Course. You are the scions of a legendary lineage of servicemen who have protected our territory for generations and, today, you have become the heirs and successors of that heritage, proud guardians of Guyana’s patrimony,” he said.

The Commander-in-Chief highlighted the auspiciousness of the officers graduation and promotion at this time, since it occurred during the year when the GDF will celebrate its 55th anniversary, and it is also the year that marks the beginning of Guyana’s ‘Decade of Development’.

The young officers were reminded that the GDF is charged with preserving, protecting and safeguarding Guyana’s patrimony, political independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty, and that this mandate can be best executed if it is guided by a relevant defence doctrine, commanded by well-trained officer and equipped with adequate resources. In this regard, Guyana’s national defence policy – the doctrine of Total National Defence – which seeks to employ all the elements of national power – diplomatic, economic, military, political, social and technological, will be deployed.

While the GDF has the direct constitutional mandate for the protection of Guyana’s territory, patrimony and sovereignty, Guyana has utilised international juridical mechanisms for the peaceful resolution of disputes. Additionally, the pursuit of defence cooperation with friendly countries engenders collective security, the resolution of regional tensions, collaboration in combating transnational crimes and managing disaster. Defence cooperation, the officer heard, is “…an important bridge between South America and the Caribbean, and allows Guyana to pursue a policy of defence diplomacy”.

“Defence diplomacy presented opportunities for our officers and soldiers to be involved in major international training exercises usually in the annual international exercises involving Caribbean, continental and hemisphere states,” President Granger said. He also highlighted the fact that officers continue to benefit from education and training scholarships with a number of foreign states.

The Commander-in-Chief observed that for the officers, this is an exciting time to be a military officer in Guyana. “You are heirs of the Force’s illustrious legacy of service. I charge you to ensure continued adherence to your professional values and standards in the enhancement of the Force’s capabilities and in your service to our citizens, to our country and to the Caribbean.”

Congratulations are extended to the new officers from all the officers and troops of the GDF.

The Standard Officers’ Course 51 commenced in June of 2018 with a compliment of 54 officer candidates. This is the second cohort of officers to graduate from the restructured SOC which has effectively extended the range of knowledge and skills training for potential officers. This restructured programme began in 2017. The curriculum and duration of the course were extended.

The course is now conducted over a 24-month period from the previous 12-month offering. Military subjects cover 70 percent of the programme while the remainder focuses on academics. The completion of academic training earns the officers an Associate Degree in General Studies from the University of Guyana.