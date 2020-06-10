Interreligious Organisation calls for peace and acceptance of elections results

Latest update June 10th, 2020 12:59 AM
The deadline for the declaration of the results of the elections is just a week away, and the Inter Religious Organisation (IRO) is calling on all to maintain peace, no matter the victor.
“In the name of God, the Most Glorious, the Most High! For the last 18 months, our country has been gripped in a political vice. Now the end seems to be in sight,” said the IRO in a statement.
In that statement too, the IRO said that there will be unhappy citizens no matter who wins. In this regard, it hopes that all citizens would accept the results of the recount process when it is declared.
At this time, the organization considers the importance of unity particularly important, as the country is also battling a deadly pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has given us tremendous insight into our oneness, interdependence, and the importance of unity and solidarity,” it said.
“The majority of us Guyanese are spiritual people and we understand how the will of God works. We are confident that God will take care of us no matter who forms the Government of Guyana. Bearing this in mind, we call on all God-fearing citizens to dig deep and find the resolve to refrain from, avoid and condemn any and all forms of violence and social unrest.”
The results of all districts have been certified, and the Chief Elections Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has until June 13 to hand over a report of those results to the Commission. The Commission has until June 16 to make a declaration.
Jun 10, 2020By Sean Devers The job of helping to develop Lawn Tennis in Guyana to International standards is far from done but the work of forty-seven-year-old former National Tennis player and Guyana Coach...
Jun 10, 2020
Jun 09, 2020
Jun 09, 2020
Jun 08, 2020
Jun 08, 2020
Since the debate between me and Eusi Kwayna, I have been receiving emails from several persons who are arguing that Kwayana... more
Next Saturday, June 13th will mark the 40th death anniversary of Dr. Walter Rodney, one of the most brilliant Guyanese who... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Adherence to democracy, including free and fair elections, has been on trial in the Caribbean Community... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]