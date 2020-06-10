Latest update June 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Interreligious Organisation calls for peace and acceptance of elections results

Jun 10, 2020

The deadline for the declaration of the results of the elections is just a week away, and the Inter Religious Organisation (IRO) is calling on all to maintain peace, no matter the victor.

Inter Religious Organisation logo (Facebook photo)

“In the name of God, the Most Glorious, the Most High! For the last 18 months, our country has been gripped in a political vice. Now the end seems to be in sight,” said the IRO in a statement.
In that statement too, the IRO said that there will be unhappy citizens no matter who wins. In this regard, it hopes that all citizens would accept the results of the recount process when it is declared.
At this time, the organization considers the importance of unity particularly important, as the country is also battling a deadly pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has given us tremendous insight into our oneness, interdependence, and the importance of unity and solidarity,” it said.
“The majority of us Guyanese are spiritual people and we understand how the will of God works. We are confident that God will take care of us no matter who forms the Government of Guyana. Bearing this in mind, we call on all God-fearing citizens to dig deep and find the resolve to refrain from, avoid and condemn any and all forms of violence and social unrest.”
The results of all districts have been certified, and the Chief Elections Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has until June 13 to hand over a report of those results to the Commission. The Commission has until June 16 to make a declaration.

