Chris Gayle should not be a victim of Guyana’s uncivilized politics

I don’t know the facts behind the claim or accusation by cricket icon (and he is definitely one of the spectacular greats cricket has produced), Chris Gayle, that his contract with the Jamaica Tallawahs was not renewed because of vindictiveness involving party politics in Guyana.

It is difficult to arrive at conclusions without hearing the explanation from the owners and movers and shakers of the Tallawahs. Gayle’s version is that during the election campaign in February in Guyana, he was invited to join then Minister Joe Harmon at a meeting in Linden. That meeting was in fact a campaign event. Did he know he was participating in a campaign rally?

Shortly after the political event, Gayle issued an unambiguous statement denying support for Harmon’s party, the government of Guyana, or making any kind of political endorsement. That should have been the end of the matter. Now Gayle is making formidable accusations against the Tallawahs owner, Kris Persaud, and Tallawahs deputy coach, the famous ex-Guyanese star of West Indian cricket, Ramnaresh Sarwan.

Gayle’s claim is unambiguous. Certain bigwigs in the Tallawahs did not like what he did in Linden in February. Kris Persaud is a Guyanese-American entrepreneur. Is he a supporter of the PPP? This is a question that Mr. Persaud needs to answer. Sarwan has countless fans across the political fences, and he needs to give his side of the story.

Gayle is innocent of political partisanship, because he explained that he did not give endorsement to any political party. Shouldn’t that have been the end of the controversy? Shivnarine Chanderpaul accepted a trophy from the Indian Arrival Committee (IAC) as an outstanding Indian achiever in Guyana.

I wrote Chanderpaul a letter pointing out two things.

One was that the Indian Arrival Committee is an Indian-oriented entity and it could damage his standing among African-Guyanese. Secondly, I pointed out that the IAC is an unashamed supporter of the PPP, and this has implications for the adoration he receives from Guyanese fans.

I went to the Pegasus and delivered the letter myself. Chanderpaul went to the National Park, walked on stage, and collected his accolade. African rights groups in Guyana and elsewhere did not denounce Chanderpaul.

I haven’t heard any criticism from the leadership of the Democratic Party in the US on how famous, current sport personalities are openly insulting to President Trump. In fact, many of them have refused his invitation to the White House. Golden State Warriors, when they won the national basketball championship declined Trump’s invitation to the White House.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is still playing international cricket, and he openly takes political positions when it comes to India’s denunciation of Pakistan.

The difference with all these sporting icons and Gayle, is that Gayle has not dabbled in politics, and said shortly after the Linden political meeting that his presence there was not an endorsement of APNU+AFC.

Politicians are demented hustlers. They would use small children or innocent humans to enhance their wicked plans. My interpretation is that Gayle was deceived. Sporting icons normally would not decline invitations from politicians. Gayle probably thought he was going to a rally where he would meet his fans. It was when the S- thing hit the fan, then, Gayle realized he was used.

But here is the thing. Let us assume that Gayle did not respond to the charge that he was supporting a certain party, and therefore the world was led to believe that he made a preference in Guyana’s election battle, why should the Tallawahs use his involvement in politics to reject contract renewal? Surely, a serious talk could have been given to him. But matters are complicated if those who own the Tallawahs rejected Gayle because of his politics.

If that is the factual situation, then Gayle is being employed out of ideological consideration by his bosses and not his talent. In other words, Gayle becomes a stooge.

This is just speculation, and I won’t go any further until I see the responses of Kris Persaud and Sarwan. One hopes this controversy does not spiral out of control. The Guyanese team has to play in Jamaica. There are also Tallawahs players who no doubt are immense admirers of Gayle. Could we have unfortunate circumstances dominating the CPL whenever it starts?

A Street in Georgetown is named after Chanderpaul. I am sure Jamaica will name a roadway after Gayle when he hangs up his gloves. This is one of the most exciting and talented sportsmen that cricket has birthed. We should acknowledge his greatness and not seek to denigrate one of the finest players the game of cricket has produced.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper)