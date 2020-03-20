Plenty visa gon get tek way

Dem boys seh deh gat some politicians in government getting cold sweat. Dis elections has been life changing.

Fuh one, all dem free drinks dem used to bum ain’t deh like before. Perks ain’t gon cum too. When you gat power and position, dem dangles does fall at yuh feet. Dese days, even dem dangles ignoring some of dem ‘big boys’. Dey know dat sooner or later, some of dem big ones gun become ordinary citizens and nuh gon have nuttin to give them. So dem looking elsewhere.

Some of dem ‘big boys’ love to travel. Dey worrying about wuh gun happen now dat Uncle Sam threaten ‘serious implications.’ Visa gon get tek away, nat only fuh dem but dem spouse and children.

Even dem grandparents dem planning fuh tek way dem visa tuh. Dem ‘big boys’ wondering whether some of dem gun be able fuh ever again enjoy first-class travel and stay in dem five-star hotel free of cost.

But is nah only de fear of sanctions giving dem chills. Is also de fear of de coronavirus. A lot of dem old, real old and according to de stats, once yuh old, yuh in de high-risk group fuh dead. Some of dem frighten death more dan dey frighten hell all because of dem dutty, nasty, theifing and stinking heart.

Dem who never see church door before; give dem a couple mo marning and the corona gon have dem bawling at de church step.

And dem boys ain’t talking about corona beer, dem talking about de virus.

Suh after church door, is straight tuh de burial ground at Le Repentir or de cremation site at Good Hope.

Dem boys she de wicked ones who nah dead, gon end up in isolation bawling, wuss dan donkey with pain.

Wuh can be more torturous tuh persons who custom going home fuh only food and sleep and suddenly have tuh stay in yuh house day?

Lil Joe call Soldier Boy and inform he dat an old party stalwart dead. He ask Soldier Boy if he going to de funeral. Soldier Boy she “Nah, you go!”

Lil Joe seh he nah going. “Leh , we send Jagdeo.” They call Jags and ask he if he going to the funeral. Jags tell them “No, I deh good here enjoying the sea breeze in my mansion.”

Pray for all of dem who got de corona and stay far away because de sanctions will not.

Talk half and don’t blame anybody what the world is witnessing is coming straight from de man above.

Think about it!