Teen pillion rider dies after bike slams into car

A teen’s joy ride in the wee hours of Sunday evening ended tragically after the motorcycle he was traveling on slammed into a car on Dennis Street, Campbellville.

The dead teen was identified as 14-year-old Isaiah Cordis. The accident occurred at around 2:30am.

The teen was the pillion rider on the motorcycle. Sources say that Cordis and the rider were heading home from the Republic Day celebrations when tragedy struck.

The motorcycle was allegedly travelling at a fast rate when a motorcar reportedly made an abrupt turn, resulting in the bike slamming into the side of the vehicle.

Cordis, who was said to be without a helmet, was flung several feet in the air before landing on the roadway.

Kim Carroll, mother of the dead teen, told Kaieteur News that she saw her son on the motorcycle before the accident. According to her, she attempted to call out to her son, but the rider sped off.

“I see he last (Sunday) night on D’Urban Park. I see him on the bike and I said to my sister, look…what Isaiah doing here so late, and I see the speed the rider going on with and I was coming out from the park to get he off the bike, but was a lot of them and they speed off.”

According to Carroll, she immediately contacted her elder son to start searching for his brother. But half an hour later, she received the tragic news.

“He brother call me back and said come to the hospital and immediately I seh, something happen to Isaiah, and so said, so done. I reach at the hospital and they tell me that he crash up and he dead.”

His mother explained that despite the countless times she would speak to her son about his obsession with motorcycles, it would fall on deaf ears.