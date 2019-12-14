More CCTV camaras for Stabroek area, Berbice Bridge, Lusignan, Anna Regina etc.

– targeting 16 other areas including Berbice Bridge, Lusignan, Anna Regina

There will be more Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in the high-crime, congested Stabroek Market area.

Yesterday, the Minister of Public Telecommunications disclosed that high technology security camera system to support crime prevention efforts will see an additional 17 camera locations around the country.

Among the areas targeted are the Stabroek Market area, the Berbice River Bridge and the Lusignan Prisons on the East Coast Demerara.

The 17 new locations will bring the total number to 119 so far.

According to the Ministry, the cameras have been paying dividend, credited with solving a number of criminal activities around the country.

Major (rtd) Floyd Levi, Head of the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), disclosed this week that the programme is being ramped up under Safe City Solutions project being carried out in collaboration with the Chinese Government.

Huawei Technologies, the Ministry said, is leading efforts with the NDMA to execute the US$37.6 million project that would add a crucial electronic surveillance component to help police fight crime.

The NDMA falls under the Ministry of Public Telecommunications.

Levi, according to the Ministry, said new CCTV systems are being installed at the Berbice River Bridge in Region Five and another at the Palmyra junction, leading to the bridge.

Additional sites being covered are the Mahaicony Bridge, Skeldon Market on the Upper Corentyne, Fort Wellington near the Government complex housing the police station, the magistrate’s courts and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC’s) office in the area, Enmore-Haslington on the East Coast and Melanie Damishana’s main junction.

Also targeted are the busy Parika area, Anna Regina on the Essequibo Coast as well as Charity on the Pomeroon River, Soesdyke Junction, one at the entrance to North Ruimveldt and Aubrey Barker Road and an additional system at the Stabroek Market area near Water Street.

According to Levi, the camera systems are nothing new to Guyana. “We have had them for more than 10 years or so.”

He noted that all 119 systems will all have omni-directional cameras, allowing monitors to pan a large area, tilt the camera to obtain a better view and also to zoom in to get close-ups of activities ongoing.

“So if the police detect something or want to look around, they have 360 degrees of visual freedom to check out on any given subject.”

The NDMA head noted that by all indications, the project will have no cost overruns and will come in under the original budget.

The Ministry said that this sign of proper budget management will then allow project engineers to use savings to acquire additional cameras.

“A downside however, is the cost attached to the project to repair protective barriers around camera pylons as errant motorists have already crashed into a few, forcing money that could have been used to buy more camera clusters to be diverted to replacing the damaged ones.”