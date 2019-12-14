Latest update December 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

Government spends almost $250M in 2019 to create job opportunities

Dec 14, 2019 News 0

During an interview Minister of Social Protection; Ms. Amna Ally, recently in another section of the press, stated that the government has spent almost $250M this year on job opportunity programmes at community levels through Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneur Development initiative specifically in the hinterlands region.
All Guyanese of different ages have benefitted from the project. More than 150 cooperatives comprising women and youths were among those beneficiaries.
Under this very initiative, some of these residents in Region Nine were able to start small businesses in the agriculture sector while a number of women in the region have also received economics training.
Minister Ally hopes that the consideration will be given in 2020 for this Ministry to receive more money for the programme, to bridge the gap between the coast and hinterland, and to empower additional citizens.
There were also significant investments in the Ministry’s Difficult Circumstances Unit which allowed “thousands of individuals” to earn and provide for their families.
In the department, students were assisted to pay their school fees.
The Sustainable Livelihood Entrepreneur Development initiative was designed to provide support for the expansion of the local economy in communities across the nation and to aid small enterprises with the goal of stimulating youth employment.
In addition to the initiative, the Ministry of Social Protection has launched an investigation into the payment practices of some private businesses following reports from several security companies who are reportedly underpaying their employees.

