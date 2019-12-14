‘592 Beer Inter-Village Football Festival’ quarterfinal set for tomorrow

With the quarterfinal round for the ‘592 Beer Inter-Village Football Festival’ slated for tomorrow, the tournament coordinator Eon Havercome has disclosed that the event will officially conclude on January 1st 2020.

Speaking at a press briefing at the National Gymnasium, Havercome disclosed that the decision to prolong the

tournament was based on the overwhelming support received from the players, fans and sponsors since the event’s inception.According to Havercome, the tournament provides the avenue to display their skills following a prolonged absence, adding semi-final matches will be staged on the traditional football dates of Christmas and Boxing Day respectively. He further added that the tournament has highlighted that football within the East Coast Demerara region is alive and simply needs to be properly structured.Meanwhile, Seweon McGarrell, 592 Brand Manager praised the coordinators for staging a wonderful tournament to date, adding that the decision to extend the event is fully supported by the company as it has received tremendous support from fans and players since its inception.The opening quarterfinal matches will occur tomorrow, Sunday December 15th. Mahaica will lock horns with Friendship from 20:00hrs, while the second match will pit Buxton against Paradise from 22:00hrs. The event will then move to Golden Grove ground on December 22nd.In the first match, Brush Dam will match skills with Golden Grove from 20:00hrs, with Beterverwagting [BV] matching skills with Ann’s Grove at 22:00hrs. The respective winners will progress to the semi-final section.Initially, the 12 team event featured four groups of four. Group-A comprised Buxton, Plaisance and Mahaica, while group-B consisted of Friendship, Paradise and Victoria and group-C featured Brush Dam, Melanie and Ann’s Grove.Group-D was made up of Annandale, Golden Grove and Beterverwagting [BV]. The winner of each group alongside the second place finisher advanced to the quarterfinal round. The grand finale is pegged for January 1st.The eventual champion of the event will pocket $500,000 and the championship trophy. On the other hand, the second, third and fourth place finisher will receive $200,000, $150,000 and $100,000 respectively and the corresponding trophy.Similarly, individual prizes will also be awarded for the Most Valuable Player [MVP] of the tournament, the MVP of the finale, the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament and the Best Goalkeeper of the final. Some of the major sponsors of the tournament include Bakewell Guyana Incorporated, ExxonMobil, and the Colin Talbot Construction Services.