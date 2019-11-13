ASK-G Para Kata tournament a success

Latest update November 13th, 2019 12:12 AM
The Association do Shotokan Karate (ASK) Guyana recently held the first Para Kata tournament at the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) on Thomas Lands.
A press release from ASK-Guyana described the event as an exciting and mesmerizing Kata tournament which saw the medals and trophies being presented to the top performers by Magistrate Dylon Bess.
The Para event that had 59 competitors was dominated majorly by children with 46 kids making it a youthful affair.
The highlight of the event was the smooth performance of Jamal Williams with Heian Shodan.
After training a little over four months, Jamal expressed his desire to participate in the competition. He let no one down with his excellent performance, showing that you can achieve whatever you desire in spite of your situation.
The full results of the event are listed below.
