Perez, Persaud hit half-centuries as Anacondas/Hawks record victories

GCB T10 Blast tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – Half-centuries from Raymond Perez and Akshaya Persaud gave their team’s respective wins when yesterday’s double-header round of the GCB T10 Blast continued at Malteenoes Ground.

Essequibo Anacondas beat Essequibo Jaguars by 8 wickets

Jaguars were bowled out for 122-4 led by knocks from Chandrapaul Hemraj (34), Shemroy Barrington (28), Dwayne Dick (23) and Carlos Larose (19).

Anaconda’s left-arm spinner Anthony Adams grabbed 3-23, with Abdul Ramsammy claiming 2-15 as the leading wicket-takers.

Guyana Harpy Eagles and Anacondas opener Perez then took his team home with a blitz, clobbering 7 sixes and a trifecta of fours in his Man-of-the-match knock of 66 not out off 23 balls.

The Anaconda’s platform was earlier laid by openers Kevon Boodie (23) and Ushadeva Balgobin (18) who along with Perez took their franchise to 123-2.

LaRose (1-21) and Dimitri Cameron (1-8) were the lone wicket-takers for the Jaguars.

Demerara Hawks defeat Demerara Pitbulls by 4-runs

In a boundary-filled knock, Captain and Man-of-the-match Persaud stroked 74 off 30 with six fours an 7 sixes, while Neiland Cadogan (15) and Shaq Williams (10) helped take the Hawks to 112-7.

A two-man show from spinner Keon Sinclair (3-31), Leon Swamy (2-18) and in-form seamer Chris Barnwell (1-25) kept things in check.

Pitbulls then tried to hunt their total down with Damian Vantull hitting 50 off 23 (2×4 6×6) and Barnwell 37 but fell short with wickets in the tank, ending on 108-3.

Hawks spinner Richie Looknauth was the pick of the lot with (2-25) with slight help from Windies U19 fast-bowler Isai Thorne (1-21).