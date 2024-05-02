Guyana’s World Relay team ready for action in The Bahamas

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana is gearing up to participate in both the 4×400 Mixed Relay and the 4x400M Men’s relay at the upcoming May 4 – 5 World Relays in the Bahamas, hosted by World Athletics.

“All systems in place,” remarked James Cole, General Secretary of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), in a conversation with Kaieteur News yesterday.

Cole elaborated that the AAG received notification from World Athletics indicating Guyana’s inclusion in the 4x400M relay event following the withdrawal of another participating country.

He further confirmed that the team will comprise Patrick Abel, Daniel Williams, Arinze Chance, Malachi Austin, and Simeon Adams.

This marks Guyana’s first appearance at the event since its inception in 2014, underscoring the AAG’s dedication to showcasing Guyanese athletes on the global stage, as stated by its President Amanda Hermonstine.

She pointed to the association’s pivotal role in providing invaluable exposure to the country’s sporting talents.

The country’s Mixed Relay team boasts Olympian and National 400m record holder Aliyah Abrams, alongside CARIFTA Games champions Tianna Springer and Malachi Austin, and indoor 400m record holder Arinze Chance, complemented by Nerissa McPherson and Daniel Williams.

Guided by coach Johnny Gravesande, the team sets its sights on podium success, capitalizing on the exceptional talent of its 400m athletes.

Currently, Guyana’s 3:23.51, which established a new CARIFTA Games record, ranks as the 18th fastest time globally in the 4x400m Mixed Relay. Additionally, the nation holds the Youth Commonwealth Games 4x400m Mixed Relay record.

Individually, Abrams, boasting a National record of 50.20s, continues to excel with a season’s best of 51.93s. Similarly, Springer and Phillips have achieved personal bests of 52.31s and 51.72s, respectively.

Chance and Williams demonstrate formidable abilities, with Chance setting a Personal Best of 46.05s and Williams recording a season’s best of 47.32s.

Austin showcased his prowess with a personal-best time of 46.35s at the CARIFTA Games, where he secured 400m gold in Grenada.