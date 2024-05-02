Archery Guyana Launches Caribbean Development Archery League for Aspiring Archers

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana is proud to announce the commencement of the Caribbean Development Archery League (CDAL), aimed at providing a platform for budding archers in the region to compete remotely and hone their skills. Endorsed by World Archery Americas, this initiative was the brainchild of the Archery Association of St Vincent and the Grenadines’ President and World Archery Americas Ethics Committee Member, Sanjay Jiandani, and is being run off in several Caribbean countries, which marks a significant step forward for the development of archery in the Caribbean.

The CDAL invites aspiring archers from affiliated clubs across the region to participate in this inaugural event. With no restrictions on the number of entrants, over 30 young archers from various parts of Guyana have already signed up for the ‘Extraordinary Beginner’ Category. This category, designed for archers with three months or less of experience, will see participants shooting from a distance of 15 meters with barebow equipment.

The competition will consist of multiple rounds, with league play concluding on June 24th, 2024. Following the league stage, the top four archers in each category will advance to the elimination finals on July 14th, 2024. The winners will be awarded medals at the CDC event in Jamaica.

On Sunday, April 28th, 2024, simultaneous shooting sessions were held at Essequibo’s Motorcross Mainstay facility and the National Gymnasium, with the participation of Archery Guyana’s National Coaches Ryan McKinnon and Saeed Karim in Essequibo and Umasankar Madray, and Jeewanram Persaud in Georgetown.

The opening remarks were delivered by Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, President of Archery Guyana, at the National Gymnasium, where she extended her best wishes to all participants and expressed gratitude to the coaches, Board of Directors, sponsors, Guyana Beverages inc., media, Director of Sport Mr. Steve Ninvalle and the National Sports Commission for their support.

Archery Guyana is committed to fostering the growth of archery in the region and looks forward to a successful and competitive CDAL season.