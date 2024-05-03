Latest update May 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Nine newly trained teachers are now equipped to assist with FIFA F4S programme

May 03, 2024 Sports

GFF officials and Teachers share photo-op at NTC following the conclusion of the FIFA F4S workshop.

GFF officials and Teachers share photo-op at NTC following the conclusion of the FIFA F4S workshop.

– As part of GFF Child Safeguarding Policy

Kaieteur News – Nine school teachers successfully completed a three-day FIFA Football for School (F4S) workshop on Child Safeguarding led by Orin Francois, GFF’s Senior Child Welfare and Protection Officer, from April 25-27 at the Federation’s National Training Centre (NTC) in Providence.

The training was in preparation for the upcoming Blue Water Shipping National Girls Under-15 Football Development League starting on May 4, with over 50 schools participating nationwide.

The educators, Saskia David, Janacy Johnson, Thon Barnwell, Riaz Rupnarain, Christopher Gaskin, Tinesha Trotman, Akiliah Butcher, Anandi Blair, and Gailan Barnwell, underwent the F4S training module and familiarized themselves with the GFF Child Safeguard Policy, launched in 2022 with support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture.

The F4S programme, aligned with FIFA’s Guardians initiative, promotes sports as a means to develop essential life skills. GFF President Wayne Forde aims to ensure all youth football officials undergo Child Safeguarding training in the coming months.

Teachers pay keen attention during the GFF FIFA F4S Child Safeguarding Workshop.

Teachers pay keen attention during the GFF FIFA F4S Child Safeguarding Workshop.

Facilitator Francois expressed satisfaction with the group’s response, noting their deepened understanding of F4S and insights into GFF’s child safeguarding measures.

The GFF is committed to providing a safe environment for children in football. The Blue Water Shipping Under-15 Girls’ National Secondary School Championship marks the competitive phase of F4S, involving over one thousand student-athletes from sixty public schools across Guyana.

Towanda McCalmon, F4S Coordinator, emphasized the transformative potential of football in imparting life skills and creating a safe environment. Teachers from various secondary schools, including Soesdyke Secondary, Mocha Secondary, South Ruimveldt Secondary, New Campbellville Secondary and Tucville Secondary also attended the seminar.

