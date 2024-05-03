Official Anthem for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, ‘Out of this World’, released by Sean Paul and Kes

Kaieteur Sports – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the release of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Official Anthem, Out of this World, by Grammy award winning artist Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes.

With just under 30-days-to-go until the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 begins, the release of the anthem sets the tone for what will be the biggest cricket carnival spectacle ever, with 20 international teams playing 55 matches across the West Indies and USA from 1-29 June.

The anthem, produced by Michael “Tano” Montano, was launched along with the music video, which features cameos from eight-time Olympic gold-medallist and tournament ambassador Usain Bolt, cricket stars Chris Gayle, Ali Khan, Shiv Chanderpaul and other Caribbean personalities. The music video is a visual celebration of cricket that captures the atmosphere and energy fans from around the world can expect when they attend ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches.

The track and music video are available to view and is also available on digital streaming music platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, SoundCloud, JioSaavn, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and others.

Fans can also get into the spirit of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup by creating their own dance interpretations of the “knock it out of this world” dance step, which is featured in the video.

Grammy Award winner Sean Paul said: “I have always believed that music, like cricket, has the power to bring people together in unity and celebration. This song is all about positive energy and Caribbean pride and I can’t wait for the carnival of cricket to get started and hear everyone singing along to the anthem, bringing the party to stadiums across the West Indies and USA.”

Soca Superstar Kes said: “Cricket has always been a major part of Caribbean culture, so I’m honoured to write and record the official anthem for the T20 World Cup. Respect goes out to the entire crew whose creative input inspired this anthem. The track embodies the vibrant culture and energy of cricket and is a real anthem for people to sing out and feel the spirit of unity.”

ICC General Manager – Marketing and Communications, Claire Furlong said: “With just 30 days to go until the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup begins, the release of the official anthem sets the tone for a celebration in which global fans will come together to experience an incredible month of cricket. We are delighted to have two globally recognised artists in Sean Paul and Kes produce our official anthem, which will be at the heart of the event, heard across our stadiums, global broadcast, and ICC digital platforms.”

Additional hospitality opportunities and tickets will be released today to all ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 matches from 10h00 Antigua Standard Time. Fans are encouraged to secure their World Cup tickets to avoid missing out on this historical event. Visit tickets.t20worldcup.com for details or email [email protected].

Ticket box offices for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup also open across the West Indies today at Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.

Box office locations:

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua Recreation Ground

Barbados: Kensington Oval

Guyana: Guyana Cricket Board Office

Saint Lucia: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: Commercial Centre

Trinidad and Tobago: Queen’s Park Oval and National Cricket Centre

Box office operating hours:

Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago: Monday to Friday 10:30 am – 6:00 pm and Saturdays 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Monday to Friday: 9:30 am – 5:00 pm and Saturdays 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.