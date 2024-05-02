Wayne’s hat-trick sees Speightland into ‘One Guyana’ Beach Football final

Latest update May 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
May 02, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The stage is ablaze for the highly anticipated ‘One Guyana’ Beach Football Championship final, following a riveting display of talent during the semifinals on Tuesday at the PPP-C Office compound in Linden. Speightland and Hururu Women’s teams triumphed in the Queen’s Segment, while Young Gunners and Hi Flyer Men’s Football teams secured victories to advance to the King’s finals.
In the opening showdown, Hururu seized an early 1-0 advantage within the first five minutes, courtesy of a spectacular strike from Jasmin Williams, leaving Aroaima ladies trailing. Despite Aroaima’s relentless efforts, they failed to mount a comeback, resulting in a 1-0 conclusion.
Subsequently after that, Speightland’s Nikitta Wayne and Shenessa Cornelius unleashed a relentless assault on Rockstone Women’s team. Wayne found the net three times in the 8th, 12th, and 29th minutes, while Cornelius added a brace with goals in the 30th and 37th minutes. Alliyah Venture’s strike in the 23rd minute completed the resounding 6-0 victory to meet with Hururu in the final.
Turning to the King’s side of the competition, Young Gunners outplayed Platinum Ballers with a commanding 4-1 triumph. Devonte Tappin opened the scoring for Young Gunners in the 2nd minute, followed by Omarion Ramsammy’s goal eight minutes later, extending the lead to 2-0. Rodensio Tudor sealed the deal with a brace in the 21st and 26th minutes, securing a formidable 4-0 advantage. Platinum’s Tyrese Lewis managed a consolation goal in the 30th minute, concluding the match at 4-1. Young Gunners will now square off against Hi Flyers for a shot at the $1,000,000 cash prize and championship trophy.
Later the evening, Hi Flyers edged past MS Ballers 4-2, with Keon Sears netting two brilliant goals in the 8th and 10th minutes. Emmanuel Atkins (20’) and Anthony Mc Calmon (31’) contributed with goals for Hi Flyers. MS Ballers found the net through Shawn Arthur and Demol Warner.
The tournament, meticulously organised by Kashif and Shanghai Organization under the One Guyana Brand, promises an electrifying grand finale on Sunday, May 5th, at the same venue. Male teams will battle for a share of the prize money, with first place receiving $1,000,000, second place $500,000, third place $200,000, and fourth place $100,000. Meanwhile, the female teams will compete for top honors, with first place earning $400,000, second place $200,000, third place $100,000, and fourth place $50,000.
