Latest update May 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Wayne’s hat-trick sees Speightland into ‘One Guyana’ Beach Football final

May 02, 2024 Sports

Hi Flyers to come up against Young Gunners for the One Guyana King's of the Sand Beach Football title.

Hi Flyers to come up against Young Gunners for the One Guyana King’s of the Sand Beach Football title.

– Young Gunners to tackle Hi Flyer for Men’s title

Kaieteur Sports – The stage is ablaze for the highly anticipated ‘One Guyana’ Beach Football Championship final, following a riveting display of talent during the semifinals on Tuesday at the PPP-C Office compound in Linden. Speightland and Hururu Women’s teams triumphed in the Queen’s Segment, while Young Gunners and Hi Flyer Men’s Football teams secured victories to advance to the King’s finals.

In the opening showdown, Hururu seized an early 1-0 advantage within the first five minutes, courtesy of a spectacular strike from Jasmin Williams, leaving Aroaima ladies trailing. Despite Aroaima’s relentless efforts, they failed to mount a comeback, resulting in a 1-0 conclusion.

Subsequently after that, Speightland’s Nikitta Wayne and Shenessa Cornelius unleashed a relentless assault on Rockstone Women’s team. Wayne found the net three times in the 8th, 12th, and 29th minutes, while Cornelius added a brace with goals in the 30th and 37th minutes. Alliyah Venture’s strike in the 23rd minute completed the resounding 6-0 victory to meet with Hururu in the final.

Speightland goal scorers Shenessa Cornelius, Alliyah Venture and Nikitta Wayne.

Speightland goal scorers Shenessa Cornelius, Alliyah Venture and Nikitta Wayne.

Turning to the King’s side of the competition, Young Gunners outplayed Platinum Ballers with a commanding 4-1 triumph. Devonte Tappin opened the scoring for Young Gunners in the 2nd minute, followed by Omarion Ramsammy’s goal eight minutes later, extending the lead to 2-0. Rodensio Tudor sealed the deal with a brace in the 21st and 26th minutes, securing a formidable 4-0 advantage. Platinum’s Tyrese Lewis managed a consolation goal in the 30th minute, concluding the match at 4-1. Young Gunners will now square off against Hi Flyers for a shot at the $1,000,000 cash prize and championship trophy.

Later the evening, Hi Flyers edged past MS Ballers 4-2, with Keon Sears netting two brilliant goals in the 8th and 10th minutes. Emmanuel Atkins (20’) and Anthony Mc Calmon (31’) contributed with goals for Hi Flyers. MS Ballers found the net through Shawn Arthur and Demol Warner.

The tournament, meticulously organised by Kashif and Shanghai Organization under the One Guyana Brand, promises an electrifying grand finale on Sunday, May 5th, at the same venue. Male teams will battle for a share of the prize money, with first place receiving $1,000,000, second place $500,000, third place $200,000, and fourth place $100,000. Meanwhile, the female teams will compete for top honors, with first place earning $400,000, second place $200,000, third place $100,000, and fourth place $50,000.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THEM PIMPING OUT GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Johnson Charles’ unbeaten ton powers Windies A to 76-run victory over Nepal

Johnson Charles’ unbeaten ton powers Windies A to 76-run...

May 02, 2024

SportsMax – In a dazzling display of power hitting, Johnson Charles led the charge for West Indies A with a spectacular unbeaten 119 from just 61 balls, guiding his team to a commanding 76-run...
Read More
President Ali leads call of Regional Leader for renegotiation of CPL contract

President Ali leads call of Regional Leader for...

May 02, 2024

Wayne’s hat-trick sees Speightland into ‘One Guyana’ Beach Football final

Wayne’s hat-trick sees Speightland into ‘One...

May 02, 2024

Archery Guyana Launches Caribbean Development Archery League for Aspiring Archers

Archery Guyana Launches Caribbean Development...

May 02, 2024

Former Guyana youth player Hemnarine Chattergoon confident of success

Former Guyana youth player Hemnarine Chattergoon...

May 02, 2024

Perez, Persaud hit half-centuries as Anacondas/Hawks record victories 

Perez, Persaud hit half-centuries as...

May 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]