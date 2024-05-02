Former Guyana youth player Hemnarine Chattergoon confident of success

Kaieteur Sports – Cambridge Jaguars are ready to go at this year’s Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League (CPSCL) T20 tournament on Sunday, May 5th.

They will open their campaign against Berbice Vipers at Grenoble Public School ground in Brampton, Ontario.

In 2023, Cambridge Jaguars roared to the championship in this version while they also took possession of the T10 and 15-over trophies.

According to Captain Hemnarine Chattergoon, the side is anxious to participate in the various tournaments again.

Having reflected on what would have transpired last year, Chattergoon, is more confident that the guys can dominate proceedings.

He outlined that Jaguars played competitive cricket from the commencement to the conclusion and would prioritize the same level of commitment.

“The bunch of guys would want to start off on a winning note from Sunday; I know you can’t underestimate any team because there are some strong teams out there, so we just have to play competitive cricket,” the right-handed Chattergoon who has become a versatile all-rounder player due to his bowling, stated.

Like 2023, four trophies are up for grasp including the Rapid-ball 100. Cambridge Jaguars were beaten in the final for that trophy which was retained by VP Boys.

“I [am] very confident that we can win the tournaments for the second year because we have a balanced team and everyone did play hard and disciplined cricket last year, and we want to lift these trophies again,” Chattergoon, who represented Canada at the highest level, related.

This will be Jaguars third year in succession featuring at the CPSCL annual showpiece. The team has been in existence for the past two decades. They participated in the Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association as well and reached the championship encounter against long-standing and successful team Sunshine.

Vice-Captain of Cambridge Jaguars Shelindra Singh echoed similar sentiments of Chattergoon, the former Guyana ad West Indies youth player. Singh disclosed that the team has intensified their preparations and that would certainly boost their confidence tremendously. He is also optimistic that Jaguars can emerge winners by the completion of the 2024 edition.

Some senior and reputable softball players are in Jaguars lineup are: the hard-hitting Riaz Kadir, Rajkumar Budhram, Garvin Prashad and Teddy Nankisore among others.

Notably, the team is owned by popular Canada-based Guyanese businessman Satishwar Persaud, a Realtor of Adana Homes.